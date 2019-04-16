Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Delicatessen, White Plains

Harrison resident Mike Angarano recalled during an interview with The White Plains Examiner last week that he had worked for someone else when he was younger but had decided then he would go out on his own with his brother, Anthony, who resides in Hawthorne.

“Me and my brother ended up taking over one of his places, Mike Angarano recalled. The duo opened another business, Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Catering Delicatessen in White Plains in 1989. “Sandwiches, salads, hot food, catering, we do everything,” he said.

“Mama Rosa, that was my mother’s name,” Angarano said. “My brother and I named the business in memory of her.”

The deli offers a wide variety of sandwiches and Italian fare. Angarano said among the most popular sandwiches are A Bronx Tale, which consists of imported prosciutto, ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, fried eggplant, balsamic dressing, lettuce and tomato; The Arthur Avenue, which includes breaded chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing and the Forza Italia, which features fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella and broccoli rabe. Chicken, eggplant and meatball Parmesan are among the hot dishes served, as well as a variety of pastas.

The menu is not limited to Italian food. Among the other items available are grilled chicken quesadillas and burgers. “The list goes on and on,” Angarano said. “We do everything.”

The business provides catering services and dishes including pastas, chicken entrees, pork loin stuffed with ham, fresh mozzarella and roasted peppers, and sausage and peppers. The business caters parties, mainly corporate events, Angarano said.

The deli also offers breakfast, with some of the menu items including breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, pancakes and French toast. “Anything they ask for we can do,” Angarano said.

The deli offers take out, dine in and delivery, Angarano added.

Angarano said he and his brother do much of the cooking. One of Angarano’s specialties is chicken Marsala. The secret to a good chicken Marsala is “a good Marsala wine and fresh garlic,” he said.

Dedication is required to make a business succeed, Angarano said. “Running a restaurant is a tough business, but I never looked at the clock. When I come in it’s dark and nine out of 10 times when I leave it is dark.”

“When you enjoy what you do it’s not considered work,” he said.

Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Catering Deli is located at 205 Et Post Rd. in White Plains. For more information call 914-220-0114 or visit http://mammarosas.com/index.html.

The deli is offering a free can of soda with the purchase of a sandwich for customers who mention this article.