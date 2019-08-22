Maloney Remains Against Trump Impeachment Inquiry

As the number of House Democrats calling for an impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump continues to grow, local Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney remains against opening an impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

A spokesman for Maloney confirmed Maloney does not want an impeachment inquiry to start after his Republican opponent running in the 18th district slammed him for expressing a desire to impeach Trump. GOP candidate Chele Farley said Maloney, a Democrat, has once again shown that he is “out of touch with the values and priorities of Hudson Valley residents” by indicating he would green light any impeachment proceedings initiated by the Judiciary Committee against Trump.

“Impeachment is a drastic step that is not supported by the American people,” Farley stated.

But in the WAMC New York interview that Farley referred to, Maloney didn’t say he wanted the House to undergo an impeachment inquiry against Trump because strategically it would be ill advised even though he thought Trump committed impeachable offenses.

“I think the President’s conduct is deserving of impeachment, I don’t recommend that tactically as a course we ought to take to hold him accountable, I think there’s better ways to do that right now,” Maloney said during the interview. “If you’re asking if the guy deserves it, yeah, he deserves it.”