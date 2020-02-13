Main Street Office Building Renovation Features Work of Local Artists

Stating that “It’s time for office buildings to move beyond the cold sterile mausoleum look of yesterday’s work environment,” Ginsburg Development Companies Principal Martin Ginsburg recently celebrated the grand opening of the first phase of his reinvention of the 50 Main Street office building that stands at the gateway entrance to White Plains.

The new mezzanine amenity level features a modernized cafeteria, fitness center with yoga motion room, lecture hall, lounge with billiards and private dining and meeting rooms. A key feature of the new common space is a contemporary art collection curated by ArtsWestchester that features numerous local artists.

“With this exciting new space in 50 Main, we are creating a common amenity area to be enjoyed by all tenants in the building that reflects today’s warmer casual work environment, punctuated by beautiful art throughout. We are introducing many of the same resort class amenities found in our luxury residential properties, making 50 Main a truly unique commercial office building,” said Ginsburg.

“ArtsWestchester would like to salute Martin Ginsburg for having the vision to understand that art enlivens spaces with creative energy that helps motivate us all to be creative in our business endeavors,” said ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam. She continued, “We are very excited to unveil the work of nine artists from the greater Westchester area as part of GDC’s investment in its art collection for 50 Main Street.”

Ginsburg also unveiled renderings of the new lobby, which will begin reconstruction soon and will feature the same level of finishes and artwork as the amenity mezzanine. “When people walk into 50 Main Street, we want them to feel the energy and vibe of a boutique hotel where the lobby will be activated as a yet another common gathering space within the building,” said Ginsburg.

A key feature of the new entry to 50 Main Street will be a monumental sculpture in front of the building that will soon be chosen from three finalists that participated in an international competition coordinated by GDC and ArtsWestchester.

Artists whose work will be displayed include: Stefan Radtke of Port Chester (photography); Paul Greco of Yonkers (painting); Raymond Saa of Jersey City (painting); Steve Rossi of Beacon (sculpture); Susan Manspeizer of White Plains (mixed media); Peri Schwartz of New Rochelle (printmaking, painting); Morgan McAllister of Huntington (drawing); Kiyoshi Otsuka of White Plains (painting) and Carrie Belk of White Plains (mixed media); Eric David Laxman of Valley Cottage (Sculpture).

50 Main Street is a key component of GDC’s transformation of the former Westchester Financial Center into City Square, a new mixed-use center. In addition to the modernization of 50 Main Street, the project includes the transformation of the 1 Martine Avenue office building into 188 luxury rental apartments, new restaurant and retail space along Main Street and City Square Park, a private open space on the roof deck of the parking garage that connects all buildings and features fountains, waterfalls, walking paths, a putting green and outdoor dining on a one acre beautifully landscaped space. The focus on art will be carried through the entire project.