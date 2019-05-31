Mahopac Woman to Pilgrimage in Fight Against Alzheimer’s

With her father most certainly on her mind, Mahopac resident Karen Ganis will be hiking this June to raise awareness for a disease that strips the brain of memories and continues to affect million of families all over the world.

Ganis’ father died from Alzheimer’s more than 20 years ago and since then, she has made it a personal mission to help raise awareness and funds for a disease that is the most common cause of dementia. Ganis, along with a group of 15 other people, will be traveling to Sicily to walk on foot from Palermo to Agricento, which is 115 miles. Many historians believe Agricento was the birthplace of healthcare so Ganis and other advocates believe making the trek there to combat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s makes sense. The trip will begin June 21.

She’s traveling with a group called the Temple Project, which consists of people from all over the world. She hopes to raise at least $10,000 and plans to shoot a short video of herself on the trail in honor of different people each day.

Ganis has long been involved in the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter and has been an advocate for about 20 years soon after she lost her father to the insidious disease. She participates and helps plans events to raise money in hopes of finding a cure.