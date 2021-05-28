Mahopac Teens Open Consignment Boutique to Help Support, Empower Women

Secondaries Boutique, a new consignment shop in Mahopac, is all about second chances. The brainchild of Julia Maher and Samantha Jinek, two Mahopac High School seniors, and Jennifer Maher, Julia’s mother, this visionary, for-profit boutique will not only give clothing and accessories a second life, but it will be a welcome resource for women in need.

“The pandemic has been extremely challenging time for everyone, but even more so for those facing financial difficulties. Samantha and I wanted to find a way to bring some light into the world and to offer assistance to those who need it,” said Julia Maher. “My mother, Jennifer, has been completely on board since the start, helping us move forward from a germ of an idea to building a full-fledged business. We couldn’t be more excited.”

“Julia, Jennifer and I love our community and want to play a role in making it a better place for everyone,” Jinek added. “We believe this boutique can be transformative for those who bring in items, those who benefit from them, and for us, too. We know we can make a positive difference in others’ lives, and that means a great deal to us.”

The stylish boutique hosted a ribbon cutting on May 13, where more than 50 community members joined in the celebration.

Twenty percent of the boutique’s profits will go to Dress for Success, a not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

In addition, Secondaries Boutique is helping to clothe clients of the Women’s Resource Center and The Hope Chest, two organizations dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence. The boutique also is sourcing donations to other local charities.

Concierge appointments are currently available, and website shopping will begin June 15. Those who need a helping hand, as well as those interested in selling or purchasing clothes and accessories, are encouraged to visit the website at www.shopsecondaries.com or email shopsecondaries@gmail.com to make appointments.

“I could not be prouder of Julia and Samantha, who are both budding entrepreneurs and philanthropists,” said Jennifer Maher. “Instead of succumbing to the challenges of the pandemic and turning inward, they looked for a way to better themselves and the community. They took a leap of faith and are now discovering how much they can do. The future is bright for Secondaries Boutique and these young women.”