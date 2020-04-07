Mahopac Softball Coach Hits Home Run for Health Care Workers

White Plains resident Cristina Giansante doesn’t post much on Facebook. But when she does, she makes it count.

Eager to find a way to play a constructive role during the coronavirus public health crisis, Giansante and her friend Dylan Salaverria picked a goal: to help feed local nurses and doctors.

On Apr. 5, Giansante announced the initiative on Facebook.

“We have reached out to our nurse friends and we started placing orders for their units of boxes of coffee and wedges,” explained Giansante, who is also the head coach of the varsity softball team at Mahopac High School. “A simple gesture to say thank you, although words and actions can never cover their efforts.” Giansante had also sent a text to a group of high school friends, and cousins, and within minutes she was looking at a Venmo account of nearly $1,000. “I am so grateful to have these people in my life, that in a drop of a hat they are ready to help me, in any way they can,” she noted on Facebook. “Humanity is powerful.” The day Giansante posted to Facebook, her grassroots effort succeeded in helping a unit at St. Lawrence Presbyterian. Just two days later, the campaign helped feed and provide much-needed caffeine to four hospitals: St. Vincent’s, New York-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital, Columbia Presbyterian and White Plains. Continued fundraising and hospital visits are also on the schedule this week.