Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Mahopac Should Continue Honoring the Wappinger Native Americans

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

In the letter by Mark Jones (“Mahopac Mascot Change Would Also Require Changing Hamlet Name, January 10-16), which I read very carefully about the issue of the Mahopac High School Native American mascot, I was very happy that we have one more person expounding on the merits of keeping it there.

But I have a correction to make about the hamlet of Mahopac. It was named “big pond” by the Wappingers tribe in their Algonquin language; it is not great lake, as the letter stated.

I’ve done a lot of research on the Native Americans, particularly this tribe. I think it would be a slap in the face to these precious inhabitants not to honor them. If you research history, you will find that these precious people fought for us during the time Britain had a lasso over us during the War for Independence. Both the Sachem David Ninham and his son died, which was very sad.

Do I have to write any more fine points to convince people to go the Wappingers’ way?

Elisabeth B. Joshi
Mahopac

Share

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Letter to the Editor: Apology is in Order After Baseless Claims Made Against Yorktown Officials

Examiner Media

Environmental Bond Act is Crucial for Residents’ Health, Storm Resiliency

Examiner Media

New York Needs Swift Action in Implementing Climate Plan

Examiner Media