Mahopac School Board Puts Forth $54 Million Bond

When voters within the Mahopac school system go to the polls this May to decide on school board candidates and a proposed budget, they’ll also determine whether the district should invest in capital improvements.

Last Thursday, the Mahopac Board of Education unanimously approved a bond proposal in hopes of upgrading facilities across the district. The plan calls for more safety and security measures including becoming ADA compliant and enhancing security vestibules and building access controls; modernizing science and engineering labs, music rooms, and media centers; upgrading building efficiencies with a new HVAC system, roofs and lighting; improving athletic facilities; and building a new water treatment plan that will serve across the district.