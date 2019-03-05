Mahopac School Board Puts Forth $54 Million Bond

When voters within the Mahopac school system go to the polls this May to decide on school board candidates and a proposed budget, they’ll also determine whether the district should invest in capital improvements.
Last Thursday, the Mahopac Board of Education unanimously approved a bond proposal in hopes of upgrading facilities across the district. The plan calls for more safety and security measures including becoming ADA compliant and enhancing security vestibules and building access controls; modernizing science and engineering labs, music rooms, and media centers; upgrading building efficiencies with a new HVAC system, roofs and lighting; improving athletic facilities; and building a new water treatment plan that will serve across the district.
“We are grateful the Board of Education’s approval. This reflects of the diligence that went into developing a tax-neutral capital project that provides strong and safe schools. It’s been quite some time since the district underwent a capital project and there are areas throughout the district that need updating,” said Anthony DiCarlo, Superintendent of Mahopac Schools in a statement.
The bond proposal is tax neutral, Mahopac school officials stated, because older debt has been paid off this year. The overall plan calls for $53,960,096 over the next few years, assistant superintendent of business Harvey Sotland said.
If the plan is approved by voters, final architectural plans would need to be approved by the state department of education. The district can then request and accept bids for contracts for the necessary work.