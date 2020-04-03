Mahopac Residents Charged with Burglarizing Home in Verplanck

Two Mahopac residents were charged with burglarizing a home in Verplanck last week.

According to State Police, Tiara Frederick, 23, and Giovani Fernandez, 26, both of Mahopac, forcibly entered a residence on March 27 on 13th Street in Verplanck, occupied by residents they were familiar with.

A physical altercation ensued between the parties which resulted in Frederick suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound. Frederick was transported to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment.

Frederick and Fernandez were both charged with Burglary in the 1st degree, a class B felony, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E felony. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Town of Cortlandt Court on May 11.