Mahopac Pet Valu Celebrates First Anniversary

Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of premium pet food, treats, toys and accessories, recently celebrated its one year of business in Mahopac.

“We just had our first birthday,” said Store Manager Tara Cucinella earlier this month.

Pet Valu is known for its signature pet products and services, such as its $10 self-serve dog wash stations, where customers are provided with all the amenities needed to wash their pups in-store, and don’t have to work about cleaning up.

Also popular are its lines of toys, gourmet treats, fashionable accessories, cozy furnishings and everyday pet supplies. Brands carried in-store include Blue Buffalo, Royal Canin and Fussie Cat.

Cucinella explained that Pet Valu took advantage of the renovated Lake Plaza Shopping Center, which is anchored by a new Stop & Shop, to bring a second Pet Valu location to Putnam. The Mahopac site opened shortly after Patterson Pet Valu opened its doors, and a Chappaqua store opened shortly thereafter.

“It’s been good,” she said of business. “Customers are definitely coming in. They are drawn to the dog baths.”

Another popular attraction are the cats that are available at the store for adoption from a rescue center. Rescue dogs are featured during adoption events, which Mahopac Pet Valu hosts about once a month, when Happy Life Animal Shelter visits with available dogs and puppies.

Cucinella noted that none of the cats or dogs comes from a puppy mill. “All these pets were rescued,” she said. As an animal lover, Cucinella said that’s an important distinction.

“I’ve always had dogs and cats,” she said. “We also have snakes at home.”

Cucinella comes to Mahopac Pet Valu after spending 13 years as manager of Edible Arrangements in Carmel, which closed its doors last year.

She noted that while Pet Valu was started in Canada and eventually made its way to the states, many of the products in the store were made in the U.S.A.

Looking forward, Cucinella said the store is looking to add live plants and catnip to its inventory, for which it has to get special certification.

Mahopac Pet Valu is located at 987 Route 6. For more information, visit https://us.petvalu.com/location/5618 or call 845-260-7882.