Mahopac Middle School: Carnival of Health

From spin-the-wheel trivia to High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) challenges, the Mahopac Middle School cafeterias and hallways were buzzing with games, contests and activities relating health topics that impact middle school students.

The annual “Carnival of Health” included school and community organizations offering fun fair-themed ways to present serious health subjects such as vaping, depression, sugar intake and managing stress.

Organized by Valarie Nierman, Mahopac High School health teacher and coordinator for health education for K-12 and the Mahopac Health Education team, the theme of this year’s fair is “Be a Pineapple” in memory Anne Tuite. When Mrs. Tuite was diagnosed with cancer in the winter of 2017, she created t-shirts with a pineapple and the quote: “Be a Pineapple: Stand Tall, Wear a Crown, and Be Sweet on the Inside.”

“Anne brought the concept of the health fair to our schools when she made the jump from corporate wellness to health education here in Mahopac 19 years ago. In her honor and loving memory, we made a point to have pineapple-themed decorations, table signs, and give-a-ways to reflect Anne’s positive spirit and her ability to connect our students to our community’s health partners,” said Nierman.

“Carnival of Health” participants include:

AON PT and Wellness Biofeedback Resources International Cove Care Center Drug Crisis in our Backyard MHS STAGE Club: Student Teacher Association for Gender Equality MHS Student Assistance Counselor MMS Health Education Department MMS Physical Education Department POW’R Against Tobacco Putnam County Department of Health Putnam County Youth Bureau Putnam Hospital Center Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center

“Our hope for the Carnival of Health was to create a fun and open environment for our students to ask questions and learn more about important health issues that impact their age group. We also want them to know all the amazing support organizations in our school and community,” says Tom Cozzocrea, Mahopac Middle School Principal.