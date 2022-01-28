Mahopac Man Sentenced for Drug Sale, Weapons Possession

A Mahopac man was sentenced Jan. 26 to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of drug sales and weapons possession.

Kyle Novotny, 27, was arrested by investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit inside his residence on Nov. 4. 2020 as part of an investigation into criminal activities. Inside, investigators recovered an unregistered and loaded Glock 44 handgun, which Novtony admitted was his.

According to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy, Novotny also drove to a location in Somers on Aug. 13, 2020 and sold heroin to a person working for the Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Novotny was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

He pled guilty to the crimes on Dec. 1, 2021. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Mole also imposed two years post prison release supervision. The case was prosecuted by Putnam Assistant District Attorney Breanne Smith.