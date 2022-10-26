Mahopac Man Gets 15 Years for Sexual Conduct with Child

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 34-year-old Mahopac man was sentenced last week to 15 years in state prison for engaging in sexual conduct with a child. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Segundo Loja-Mayancela was also sentenced on Oct. 18 to 15 years of post-release supervision.

According to Rocah, between Jan. 2017 and Oct. 2019, the Loja-Mayancela subjected the minor to intercourse and other sexual acts on multiple occasions in the Village of Ossining. The course of sexual conduct began when the victim was 10 years old.

The Ossining Police Department arrested Loja-Mayancela on May 20, 2022, following an investigation, with assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 13, 2022, Loja-Mayancela pled guilty to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a violent felony. He will also be required to register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence.

The case was before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charlotte Gudis of the Special Prosecutions Division.