News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police/Fire The Putnam Examiner 

Mahopac Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Female Near Trail

Rick Pezzullo
We are part of The Trust Project

A Mahopac man was arrested earlier this month for sexually assaulting an adult female victim near the Putnam Trailway on Weber Hill Rd.

On Sept. 10 shortly after 7 p.m., Carmel Police were notified about a possible assault and initiated an investigation. Thanks, in part, to the fast actions of witnesses, police were quickly able to locate and detain a suspect, Neftali Caal-Chocoj, 49, who was attempting to flee the area on a bicycle. He was taken into custody without resistance.

Further investigation into the incident resulted in Caal-Chocoj being charged with second-degree rape, a Class C felony. He was arraigned in Carmel Town Court, where bail was set at $200,000. He was transported to Putnam County Jail.

Carmel Police were assisted in their investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office.

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Brewster School Budget Adds Jobs, Has 1.43% Tax Levy Hike

Adam Stone

New Turf Field in Mahopac Won’t Cost Taxpayers

Adam Stone

Carmel School Board Ready to Offer Two Bond Props

David Propper