Mahopac Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Female Near Trail
A Mahopac man was arrested earlier this month for sexually assaulting an adult female victim near the Putnam Trailway on Weber Hill Rd.
On Sept. 10 shortly after 7 p.m., Carmel Police were notified about a possible assault and initiated an investigation. Thanks, in part, to the fast actions of witnesses, police were quickly able to locate and detain a suspect, Neftali Caal-Chocoj, 49, who was attempting to flee the area on a bicycle. He was taken into custody without resistance.
Further investigation into the incident resulted in Caal-Chocoj being charged with second-degree rape, a Class C felony. He was arraigned in Carmel Town Court, where bail was set at $200,000. He was transported to Putnam County Jail.
Carmel Police were assisted in their investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office.
