Mahopac Man Charged with Dumping Boat in Cemetery

A Mahopac man was charged with illegal dumping last week in connection with an abandoned boat that was discovered on the property of a cemetery on Union Valley Rd.

The Carmel Police Department was first contacted by the property manager of Union Valley Cemetery on Sept. 2 about a 19-foot Sunbird Corsair vessel that was found. While investigating, responding officers determined all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat.

Carmel Police detectives then launched a probe into the unusual sighting with the Carmel Police Marine Unit. Utilizing local contacts and online sources, investigators developed potential clues throughout a number of states and New York City.

Police stated interviews in the region led them back to Mahopac, where Terence Acton, 43, confessed to the crime and was charged by Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Sandy Crecco Oct. 3 with illegal dumping, a violation under Carmel’s Town Code.

Acton was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Carmel Town Court at a later date.