A Mahopac man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, becoming the ninth Hudson Valley resident accused of participating in the fatal insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Robert Ballesteros, 27, turned himself into the FBI in Westchester earlier this week, according to court records filed. FBI investigators stated they discovered Ballesteros’ connection to the riot after someone tipped off agents that he posted an Instagram video of himself inside the Capitol on Jan. 7.

In the video he was wearing a black mask and red jacket the day of the attack.

According to the criminal complaint, when someone asked him on Instagram if he had stormed the Capitol, Ballesteros responded, “Put my foot in that door” and “Made my stand.”

Ballesteros also told that same user that he went to Washington with a “Couple (of) My boys,” according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, the FBI said Ballesteros boasted that he had video footage of the woman who was killed during the siege but had removed it from his account. The riot, which resulted in five fatalies, occurred as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s election win.

The attack caused widespread damage and sent the nation’s capital into lockdown.

Ballesteros is charged with knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions.

Ballesteros was released following his virtual arraignment this week in federal court in Washington. He is scheduled for another virtual court appearance on March 22.