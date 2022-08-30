Mahopac Library Relocates for Several Months for Renovations

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mahopac Library will be temporarily relocating for several months while renovations to its 19-year-old building on Route 6 are completed.

In June, residents approved a $3.2 million bond to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and enhance air sealing and insulation to improve the library’s energy efficiency.

The library will close to the public during the week of Sept. 4-11 to allow staff to move supplies, phones, summer reading books, and equipment to its temporary location at 906 Route 6 in Mahopac–between Now Hair and Mahopac Auto Paint & Supplies.

Beginning Monday, September 12, the library’s hours at its “home away from home” will be Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays.

Services available at 906 Route 6 will include picking up and placing holds on materials; reserving and returning books; checking out books and e-readers; signing up for virtual programs; and receiving technical help or rotary services by appointment only.

Patrons can contact library employees by phone 845-628-2009, ext. 100 or email: askus@mahopaclibrary.org or through its Chat service.

“We welcome this opportunity to make your library everything that you need to pursue your dreams and achieve your goals. As soon as we can safely open our library building, we will let you know,” library officials stated.