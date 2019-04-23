Mahopac JV Lax Team Accused of Racist Actions

The Mahopac school district is facing charges of racism following a junior varsity lacrosse game between Mahopac and New Rochelle earlier this month.

Parents from New Rochelle accused Mahopac students-athletes of racist behavior during the game, which included claims of calling opposing players “(expletive) Mexicans” and not shaking hands with African-American players after the game, according to a News 12 report.

The apparent incident occurred on April 11, the Thursday before students and most staff were off for spring break so the investigation is still ongoing with students returning to school Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Anthony DiCarlo said in an interview. DiCarlo has been in constant contact with New Rochelle school officials, including their superintendent, athletic director and high school principal. He called New Rochelle officials the night after the game and apologized to them for what happened earlier that day.

“We are very much upset about the incident and what happened,” DiCarlo said. “It’s something that has no place in Mahopac.”

Once the investigation is complete, the school district will follow its code of contact when determining punishment for the student or students involved, DiCarlo said. He hopes to have more information for the public at Thursday’s school board meeting.