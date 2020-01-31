Mahopac Grad Helps Lead Chiefs into Super Bowl LIV

There may suddenly be more Kansas City Chiefs fans in Putnam County, as the team is heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday with Mahopac High School alumni Dave Toub acting as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, alongside head coach Andy Reid.

Toub, 57, was born in Ossining and graduated in 1980 from MHS, where he played offensive and defensive line.

Toub went on to play football at Springfield College in 1980-81, and at the University of Texas-El Paso in 1983-84. At the University of Texas, he earned All-WAC selections twice.

Toub was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the ninth round of the 1985 NFL draft but was released before the start of the regular season. Later, he attended the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp in two consecutive years, but was again released before the start of the regular season.

In 1986, he began coaching at the University of Texas, and three years later began coaching at the University of Missouri, where he met Reid.

Reid began coaching the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999, and brought Toub on board as special teams coach/quality control coach in 2001. After spending two years with the Eagles, Toub served as special teams coach for the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2012, then reunited with Reid in 2013 to join the Chiefs.

In 2007 while coaching the Bears, Toub was voted special teams coach of the year by his peers. His special teams unit was ranked at the top of the league for the 2006-07 season.

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs – and Mahopac’s Dave Toub – take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.