Mahopac Grad Aims to Fight Climate Change

Sydney Hughes, Mahopac High School’s 2018 Valedictorian and a senior at Princeton University, has been awarded one of Princeton’s highest honors. She will spend two years studying in Munich, Germany, working to fight climate change.

Hughes was awarded the Daniel M. Sachs Class of 1960 Graduating Scholarship, which is intended to broaden the global experience of its recipients by providing them with the opportunity to study, work or travel abroad after graduation.

After graduating from Princeton, Hughes plans to spend two years at the Technical University of Munich, Germany and work with one of the world’s leading hydrogen fuel cell research teams.

“I think it all started with the teachers in the Mahopac schools inspiring her,” Andrea Hughes, Sydney’s mother, said.

“From kindergarten through high school, her love for learning came from the teachers who motivated her.

She had so many opportunities here, with a balance of academics, sports and music.

Mahopac schools even furthered her love for travel; she went to Italy with the Italian Club, Costa Rica with science and Florida with the band.”