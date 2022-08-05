Mahopac Board of Education President, Vice President Chosen

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The leaders of the Mahopac Board of Education for the 2022-23 school year have been selected, with Ben DiLullo serving as president, and Adam Savino continuing as vice president.

A 25-year resident of Mahopac, DiLullo, who earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Columbia University and a master’s degree in business administration from New York University, works in project management and contract development for a major pharmaceutical company. He previously served as treasurer and president of the Special Education Parent Teacher Organization.

DiLullo said he’s looking forward “to help lead the district to the next level in a post-COVID time.”

His main priority is supporting newly appointed Superintendent of Schools Christine Tona. “I want to provide her with all the support she needs because if she is successful, our children will be successful,” he said.

DiLullo said he also plans to use his management expertise to make board meetings more efficient and more effective and would like to advance civic readiness and environmental initiatives in the district.

“I believe in the power of a good team,” he said. “The most important thing is always the student. What can I do to help the student?”

Savino, who has worked in the utility industry for nearly 30 years, was raised in Mahopac and was elected to the Board of Education in 2019.

A volunteer soccer coach, he is a member of the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department and Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.

Savino played a key role in the superintendent search that ended with Tona and the passage of a capital projects bond.

“One of the key issues for a school board is to create a long-term vision that maps a course for students to reach their full potential,” Savino said. “That means providing all of the necessary opportunities for students, empowering the staff and providing leadership.”