Mags Deli, Mt. Kisco

Transitioning from the frenetic VIP/executive transportation business in Manhattan to becoming a deli owner is the kind of life-changing experience that Steve Talbot hasn’t regretted for one minute.

Over a year ago, the Bronx native purchased Mags Deli on East Main Street in Mount Kisco. He may never have worked in a deli before buying the business, but that didn’t stop him from learning and quickly making improvements.

“This is so much better,” said Talbot, referring to the stress of his previous job overseeing 400 limousine drivers and keeping corporate clients happy.

“Heading north instead of south every day has taken away 50 percent of my stress,” he added.

The 1,500-square-foot space, which includes seating, is more than just a traditional deli. Talbot serves up an array of daily hot specials, some of which include chicken parmesan, homemade macaroni and cheese, homemade stuffed shells, sausage and peppers, and more. Much of the fare is a combination of Greek and Italian food, based on his Italian heritage and his wife’s Greek background.

Talbot said his hand-stacked Greek gyros are the best in Westchester, similar to the gyros you’ll find in Greece.

“One hundred percent of the people who try our gyros don’t go back to the others,” he said.

Talbot travels to Astoria, Queens regularly to buy the marinated meat that goes into his creations. Customers can choose from lamb or chicken, both of which are served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce.

At Mags Deli (the name is an acronym for the immediate members of his family – his son, Michael, wife Angela, daughter Gina and himself), you’ll also find Greek fries on the menu. Different from regular French fries, these are seasoned with salt, pepper, oregano and feta cheese.

Other items available on the deli’s Greek Corner menu include souvlaki on a stick or pita bread and homemade moussaka, pasticho, spinach pie and baklava, among other favorites.

Talbot is a stickler for creating fresh quality food, even doing some of the cooking himself. Throughout the day, customers can order from the breakfast menu, which includes a variety of egg sandwiches and specials such as The Breakfast Barge, (three eggs, cheese, hash browns and bacon on a wedge); The Heart Attack, (three eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese, hash browns and chicken cutlet on a hero or wedge); and The Stroke (two eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese, hash browns and chicken cutlet on a roll). Omelets and pancakes are also available, in addition to an array of breakfast sides.

Talbot caters for all occasions, and makes a number of specialty cold sandwiches, such as The Godfather, which includes hot soppressata, fried eggplant, ham capicola, provolone, hot peppers and oil and vinegar; The DM, a combination of Genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers, oil and vinegar; and The Club Master, containing turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

A variety of hot sandwiches can be ordered, along with soups, salads and Italian heroes.

Mags Deli is located at 454 E. Main St. in Mt. Kisco and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To order online, call 914-864-1810 or visit www.ordermagsdeliny.com.

Customers may also download the Mags Deli app, which can be obtained at the Apple App store or on Google Play. Orders of $15 and up are delivered free. Catering orders can be called in or made online but give 24 to 48 hours notice. Racks and sternos can be provided at the customer’s request.