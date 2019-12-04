MAD Donuts, White Plains

It is safe to say that White Plains resident Matthew Moore is mad about donuts.

He has translated that passion into creating MAD Donuts, which recently opened in The Westchester in White Plains. He co-owns the business with his wife, Aja Whitaker-Moore.

Moore explained last week how he came up with the name of his new business. “MAD is an acronym for my name, Matt, my wife, Aja, and my daughter, Daisy,” he said.

Moore said he decided to create his own donuts because he was not satisfied with the donuts that were sold locally, unlike those he bought when he lived in New York City. When he moved to Westchester Moore said that there were no donuts there were even close to the quality of the donuts he ate in the city. Moore, who said he has a passion for cooking and baking, decided to create his own donuts.

After coming up with his own donut recipes he introduced them to the public at farmers markets in White Plains. He has been partnering with local venues such as the Twisted Branch in Valhalla.

The creations sold at MAD Donuts, which opened on Nov. 23, are yeast based and he is planning to sell cake donuts in the future, Moore said.

Moore said he prides himself on using fresh, natural and locally sourced ingredients. For example, the grapes used for the jelly in his peanut butter and jelly donuts are purchased from a grape farm in upstate New York.

Moore also seeks to hire local residents for his new business. The 20 jobs he has created so far have gone to residents of White Plains and other parts of Westchester, he said.

On weekends about 1,000 donuts are created at his business, with about half of that amount made on weekdays, Moore said, adding he expects to make 1,000 donuts a day when holiday shopping at the mall begins in earnest particularly in December.

Moore explained why he and his wife chose to open his business in The Westchester. “It’s a great mall,” he said. “It was a good opportunity that came up to do this store in The Westchester. We decided to take it.”

He offers a wide variety of donuts, including lemon meringue and strawberry cheesecake, as well as seasonal selections, including the current pumpkin pie donut. Moore is also providing a savory everything donut that is filled with cream cheese and featuring several toppings as an everything bagel does.

Moore said one of his favorite MAD donuts features a brown sugar custard filling.

Moore said he wants his business to give back to the community. Moore will donate a portion of the revenues from the sale of coffee to local non-profit organizations.

“My goal is to make this store a fixture in the White Plains metro area,” Moore said.

MAD Donuts is located on the third floor of The Westchester, 125 Westchester Ave., White Plains. For more information call 914-426-7095 or visit https://maddonutshop.com/. MAD Donuts is also on Facebook.