Macelleria Italian Steakhouse Debuts Third Location

The grand opening of a third Macelleria Italian Steakhouse brings prime dining to Byram, Conn.

Hospitality veteran and proprietor Tony LaLa has completed a beautiful renovation to the 200-seat multilevel premises, highlighted by polished wooden floors, stone fireplaces and contemporary artworks.

The first Macelleria (butcher shop, when translated) opened two years ago in Pelham and the group maintains a second in Armonk. The prestigious Michelin Restaurant Guide 2021 has recognized Macelleria as a “bib gourmet” establishment, one of only a handful in the suburban New York area.

Tony, who had spent years at popular Nino’s in Manhattan, will tend to the daily operation along with his brothers. The free-standing house previously operated as Char.

Begin a great meal at Macelleria with their fresh-made jumbo crab cake appetizer served with an herbed mustard sauce, or a perky arugula salad, with arugula, navel orange segments, fennel, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette.

As the main course, a beautifully marbled rib-eye steak is a tender hit served with a flavorful brandy peppercorn sauce on the side. Crave seafood? Go for the big diver scallops served with asparagus, mushrooms, leeks and a touch of truffle butter. You might want to try the addictive home fries and garlic spinach as sides. Both entrees are large enough to share. For dessert, try their most extraordinary house-made tiramisu.

Additional specialties to look for are steak tartare, slabs of Canadian bacon, spaghetti carbonara, pappardelle with short rib ragu, Zuppa di Pesce, even a classic burger. Carnivores should consider the lamb chops, veal chop, New York strip steak, porterhouse or tomahawk steak for two. There is a choice of sauces.

Macelleria Italian Steakhouse is located at 2 S. Water St. in Byram, Conn. Open seven days for lunch and dinner. Reservations suggested. Info: 203-531-7050 or visit www.macelleriagreenwich.com. Macelleria Italian Steakhouse is also located at 111 Bedford Rd. in Armonk. Info: 914-219-5728 or visit www.macelleriaarmonk.com.

Diners Return to Emma’s Ale House

Made a return visit for early dinner at Emma’s after its closure due to the pandemic. Casey Egan, founder and owner of Emma’s Ale House on Gedney Way, recently reopened the restaurant for dinner Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Plans are to expand hours in coming weeks, according to longtime manager Catherine DeLuca.

Since its opening more than a dozen years ago, I have always considered Emma’s one of the best gastropubs in the county. From the start, Egan elevated his kitchen and cuisine, while keeping the ambiance casual and friendly.

After we sat down in the tavern room, we were served complimentary house-made soft pretzels with a tangy mustard. For mains courses, there’s the Guinness battered fish and chips, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries. I had my eyes on their burger selection and ordered a big salmon burger with spinach, tomato, onion, slices of avocado and a good chipotle ranch mayo. Portions were ample and we shared.

For dessert, there was the fresh creamy molten chocolate cake served with a scoop of homemade ice cream. A very filling and satisfying meal. A good selection of brews and wines are listed on the blackboard daily.

Emma’s Ale House is located at 68 Gedney Way in White Plains. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. Bar/lounge. Municipal parking; free evenings. Reservations accepted. Info: 914-683-3662 or visit www.emmasalehouse.com.

Greca Mediterranean on its Way!

Constantine (Dino) Kolitsas and his team are opening Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar on Main Street in White Plains later this month. It is at the same multilevel site that previously housed Mediterraneo. Greca has another restaurant in New Milford, Conn.

Look for upscale Greek and Mediterranean specialties – a variety of meze, spiced head of cauliflower, spanakopita, falafel, moussaka, grilled fish, lamb chops, chicken Santorini and fresh salads.

Greca Mediterranean will be located at 189 Main St. in White Plains. Lunch and dinner will be served seven days. Info: 914-448-8800 or visit www.greacamed.com.

MPI Coming to Thornwood

Co-proprietor Steve Poli of bustling Morris Park Inn in the Bronx has taken a space in the Rose Hill Shopping Center in Thornwood. It had previously operated as Skratch. If the Bronx restaurant is any indicator, there will be a full tavern menu. They are currently awaiting proper licensing. More on this as it develops.

MPI Thornwood will be located at 652 Columbus Ave. in Thornwood. Info: Vist www.morrisparkinnthornwood.com For a look into Morris Park Inn in the Bronx, call 718-239-4109 or visit www.morrisparkinn.com.

Ben’s Kosher Deli Closing

The news came as a sad surprise to Jewish deli mavens in Westchester, but Ben Dragoon of Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen on Central Park Avenue announced the company has closed the Scarsdale location. The restaurant, which had been operating since 2015, officially closed on Aug. 23 but remained open to service orders for Rosh Hashanah last week.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He can be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.