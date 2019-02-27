Lynne’s Sweet Treats and More, Mahopac

When Lynne Mongon’s children were growing up, one activity they’d all do together is bake different treats and pastries in the kitchen. She would use it as her “stress reliever.”

What started out as a hobby to alleviate stress eventually turned into a business that Mongon runs out of her home. Lynne’s Sweet Treats and More has been serving the Mahopac and surrounding communities for the past six years with great success as Mongon offers a wide range of baked goods and desserts for every occasion.

She used to bring her baked goods to work and coworkers would ask her how could they buy her tasty products for whatever occasion they had coming up.

“So, I decided to take it to the next level,” Mongon said. “I tried to make other people happy with the stuff that I baked and it seemed to work because everybody likes my baked things.”

Mongon bakes muffins, scones, cupcakes, specialty cakes, cookies and more. She can also offer vegan and gluten free products. She’ll get a lot of requests for younger children’s birthdays, wedding showers, baby showers and other family events.

“You name it, I can pretty much do it,” she said. “If I don’t have an idea, you want to throw something at me, I can pretty much recreate what you’re looking to do.”

Growing up, Mongon honed her craft when she spent time baking with her mother and learning to use all different kinds of ingredients and experimenting with different flavors. Her mother would tell her the first time you bake something to follow the exact recipe and after that, it’s OK to take more liberties.

“I just developed a passion for it,” Mongon said.

Mongon said she’s always willing to try out different methods and ingredients. When she’s able to put something delicious together that no one would ever think to create, it’s gratifying and fun.

For instance, Mongon will make a chocolate covered strawberry cupcake where she’ll put the covered strawberry in the center of it or a pie cupcake with apple pie in the middle of it. Mongon will even do alcohol infused cupcakes like an Irish car bomb which are particularly popular for young adults turning 21-years-old.

When Mongon is experimenting, her husband and sons are her taste testers, or as she calls them, “my quality control.”

“I’m not afraid to put two different flavors together,” she said. “If it works it works, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. You’re not going to know unless you try.”

Lynne’s Sweet Treats and More can be reached at 845-222-3681.