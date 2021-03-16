Lynn Zaleski, 82, of Sunset Beach, N.C. passed away on Feb. 28.

Lynn was born in Peekskill on Aug. 25, 1938, daughter of the late George and Cornelia Acker.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Zaleski, of Sunset Beach, N.C.; son Christopher Zaleski of North Carolina; daughter Jody of North Carolina; sister Carol (Sandy) Donahue of Buchanan; grandson Joshua Zaleski; great-granddaughter Alana Zaleski; and nephews Greg and Todd Donahue and their families.

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.