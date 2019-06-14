LWV White Plains Confirms Candidates Forum for Democratic Primary

The League of Women Voters of White Plains confirms that there will be a Candidates Forum for candidates running in the Democratic Primary. The Primary will be to select three candidates to run as Democrats in the General Election for three seats on the White Plains Common Council. All four candidates in the Democratic Primary have indicated their intentions to participate in the Forum.

The Candidates Forum will be held on Monday, June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the White Plains Public Library Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The proceedings will be video recorded and streamed live.

Kat Brezler, who has forced the primary, will face off against three candidates endorsed by the White Plains Democratic City Committee in February – incumbent Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson, who was first elected to the Council in 2014, as well as Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja.

In accordance with League policy and in order to ensure that a wide range of issues are addressed by the candidates, questions must be submitted in writing either by email in advance of the Forum by 5 p.m. on Sunday June 16 to lwvwp.candidateforums@gmail.com, or at the Forum. Cards will be available for audience members to submit questions.

For information about what is on the ballot, polling places, who the candidates are and what their positions are on issues, be sure to visit VOTE411.ORG.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 25. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.