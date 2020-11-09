Luxury Assisted Living Facility to Open in White Plains in 2022

Senior citizens will soon have another housing option in Westchester as developers released renderings for a new luxury assisted living facility in downtown White Plains.

Epoch Senior Living debuted plans to build Waterstone of Westchester, a premier independent living community for those ages 62 and old, located on Bloomingdale Road near the Westchester Mall and I-287. The 132-unit community will feature a luxury boutique hotel-style community enriched with amenities, including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon.

Additionally, the facility, which will open in 2022, will feature gourmet cuisine served in a variety of on-site dining venues and prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Residents will also have access to home care services through an on-site partnership with VNS Westchester.

Joanna Cormac Burt, COO of Epoch Senior Living, said she’s excited to open a new facility in Westchester to ensure seniors have the opportunity to remain in their home communities while residing in a premier independent living facility.

“This extraordinary community goes way beyond expectations by offering a luxurious setting with supportive services and a multitude of social opportunities,” Burt said. “We are particularly excited about our location in downtown White Plains, a vibrant city with restaurants, shops and cultural activities all within walking distance, perfect for our new community.”

Waterstone of Westchester is the latest independent senior living community created by Epoch and National Development. Epoch currently operates 15 senior living communities in the Northeast, including three in Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Waterstone of Westchester would be the first in New York State.

The facility will feature a choice of spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom plus den apartments, complete with high-end finishes and upgrades. The apartments will start at $6,900 per month.

“Waterstone of Westchester promises to be a first-class addition to White Plains,” Mayor Tom Roach said. “One of the keys to a vibrant community is its ability to attract people of all ages and at different stages of their lives.”

The Welcome Center is now open and located at 15 Maple Avenue in White Plains. Open houses are scheduled for November and families interested in attending should call in advance for timed visits to meet COVID-19 social distancing requirements. For more information about Waterstone of Westchester, visit www.waterstoneofwestchester.com or call 914-821-6369.