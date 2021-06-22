Luxury Apartments Open in White Plains at Former Office Building

By Logan Schiciano

Luxury apartments with a unique twist are now on the market at 1 Martine at City Square in White Plains.

The 188-unit former office tower-turned-residential complex officially opened last Thursday, the first project of its kind in Westchester County. Renovations were completed by Ginsburg Development Companies.

Every unit has a different floor plan, said the company’s founder and principal Martin Ginsburg at the celebratory press conference. The complex features an art-inspired lobby, a roof deck lounge, fitness center, indoor parking lot and is conveniently located just steps from the Metro-North train station.

With more people working from home during the pandemic and large office spaces becoming more difficult to fill, Ginsburg projects an increase in office-to-apartments-style renovations.

“(This) is a transformational development that is setting a trend for rental housing in this region,” Ginsburg said. “Nothing about 1 Martine is cookie cutter or ordinary. Our apartment layouts are truly unique, and our art-inspired amenities create a Soho vibe that is quite unexpected in Westchester.”

Each apartment features wide plank luxury LVT flooring in the living room and bedrooms; kitchens featuring custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances; designer bathrooms with porcelain tiles, custom vanities and large mirrors; bedroom ceiling fans; a washer and dryer; and extra-large walk-in closets. Many of the apartments include unique bedroom cabinetry, gallery track lighting and modern chandeliers.

The one-bedroom/one-bath units and two-bedroom/two-bath apartments range in size from 425 to 1,170 square feet. Monthly rent is between $2,250 and $5,450.

On the ground floor of the building is a 20,000-square-foot art gallery that is open to the public. It offers original paintings and reproductions, sculptures and home décor for residents to personalize their apartments with exclusive resident discounts.

Joining Ginsburg for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Westchester County Executive George Latimer, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam, along with other officials.

Latimer said he was thrilled to see the complex open in White Plains.

“This luxury living community offers dozens of desirable amenities and a vibe that is unique to Westchester County, along with the convenience of a 38-minute commute to New York City,” he said.

Roach said the new apartments will establish a level of street activation that was lacking in previous construction projects in the downtown. He credits Ginsburg for making this a focal point of the renovations.

“Working with Mr. Ginsburg is great because he does not do a project and pretend it’s in isolation,” Roach said. “He looks at the area and says, ‘How do we fit in and how do we make it better?’ That’s exactly what’s happening with this project and I’m so excited about it.”

Ginsburg plans to do even more to make the area surrounding the building more attractive, he announced at the press conference.

“We’re really happy to be at this point, but one of the main parts of this project, we haven’t even started yet,” he said. “We are going to completely change the entire frontage on Main Street and put retail and restaurants.”