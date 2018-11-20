Luke Kornet Scores 27 points but Local Knicks Lose to Bayhawks

Westchester Knicks center Luke Kornet (pictured) scored 27 points in three quarters but failed to log a point in the fourth period as the NY Knicks NBA affilialte lost to the Erie Bayhawks, 113-106, at the Westchester County Center on Sunday.

The Westchester Knicks (5-3) loss to the Bayhawks (3-4), the NBA affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, snapped a three-game winning streak for the local Knicks.

Westchester Knicks guard John Jenkins followed up his double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds against the Bayhawks two days prior in Erie, PA, with 23 points and three assists in the loss at home. Jenkins leads the team and ranks second in scoring in the G League while averaging 30.5 points per game.

The Local Knicks still have four games remaining on their five-game homestand. The Westchester Knicks will match-up against undefeated Eastern Conference rivals the Long Island Nets (4-0), on Tuesday Nov. 20. Next up for the local Knicks are back-to-back home games against the Wisconsin Herd, on Nov. 23 and 24, while closing the homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 27 against the Windy City Bulls. All games at the Westchester County Center at 7 p.m.