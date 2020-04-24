Lowey Secures $165G for White Plains Hospital Telehealth Services

Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-Harrison) announced Thursday that White Plains Hospital will receive $165,832 in COVID-19 relief funding for telehealth services to treat high-risk and vulnerable patients with pre-existing pulmonary conditions.

The funding, awarded by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), implements telehealth services to address the facility’s surging patient population while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 exposure for staff and patients.

Lowey helped lead the House negotiations with Senate Republicans and the Trump Administration on the CARES Act that included $200 million to support healthcare providers’ use of telehealth services during this pandemic.

“This national emergency has presented unique challenges for our providers, including White Plains Hospital, but they have risen to the occasion and created telehealth programs to ensure members of our community have access to healthcare,” Lowey said. “In the face of COVID-19, I am thankful for our healthcare providers who are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus and provide patients the high-quality care.”

The telehealth funding is in addition to $100 billion nationwide for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) to provide financial assistance to hospitals and other healthcare providers on the front lines of the crisis. It is also a small part of the tens of billions of dollars in assistance that will protect New York families, keep small businesses afloat and stem the spread of COVID-19 so the Lower Hudson Valley can fully recover as quickly as possible.

“This grant comes at a time when many hospitals like ours are dealing with significant economic pressures related to COVID-19,” said Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “This financial support will help us continue to advance our technology and accelerate our telemedicine platform. The ability to provide our patients with access to their doctors when many practices are closed has been essential to ensuring that our community continues to receive much-needed care.”