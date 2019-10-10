Lowey Not Seeking Reelection

Congresswoman Nita Lowey has decided not to run for reelection next year.

The Harrison Democrat represents parts of Westchester and Rockland counties for New York’s 17th congressional district. The 82-year-old won her 16th term in 2018.

“After serving in the United States Congress for 31 years, I have decided not to seek re-election next year,” Lowey, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a prepared statement. “It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them.”

This story is developing. Return later for a more detailed report.