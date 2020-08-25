Loss of H.S. Football Season in a Pandemic Can Be Learning Experience

Recently Ray Gallagher made a plea to Gov. Cuomo for news about fall sports for our high schools. In his piece he said that, “If we follow data, common sense and science, we would likely have a 100 percent chance of having a delayed high school sports season this fall, but…”

But what? If we follow data, we will keep our communities safe.

As a former educator I have always tried to help students find pathways through life’s challenges. My high school students might have looked like linebackers but they were just kids and I was one of the adults in the room tasked with role modeling. Mr. Gallagher has chosen to set an example for our kids by talking about how hard it is for him to imagine a world without high school football.

Two of my boys played high school football and we were so excited for the valuable variety of skills and experiences gained in those days. We worried about injuries, but never had to worry that they would bring home a deadly virus, one that could harm or kill them or their loved ones.

I know the pain and would not wish the death of a child on anyone. Nor would I wish that any child carries the responsibility because they participated in a game that led to someone’s death. If, after all the considerations, there is no high school football season this year because the adults choose to follow data, common sense and science, we adults should present this as a learning experience rather than a grieving experience.

True leaders in the student, coaching and community populations can find other ways to work together. Our children can learn real leadership during challenging times by having teams meeting each other on the playing field to do good work. Friday night lights during normal years is a wonderful time for many, but imagine if those kids brought their communities together on Friday nights, socially distanced, on those well-lit fields for different efforts in this different year. Teamwork can be engaging in community services such as food banks, mentoring of younger students and having discussions about rebuilding stronger than ever.

We the adults must lead by example by showing our kids that their lives matter more to us than games, that they can find new purpose and end up leaving a legacy that will last long after the lights have dimmed. WKe will help them grow stronger and more confident. They will see that we love them more than we hate missing games.

Let us lead rather than complain.

Stephanie Keegan

Somers