Longtime P’ville Administrator Dwyer Ready for New Challenges

One of Pleasantville’s most valued and reliable servants says her final goodbye to Village Hall Friday.

After serving the public for nearly 32 years, Village Administrator Patricia Dwyer will deservingly spend her first day of retirement celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, marching in a parade in Queens with the alumni association from St. Francis Preparatory High School.

But while Dwyer said serving the people of Pleasantville is one of the greatest pleasures she’s had, she’s ready to experience the next chapter of her life.

“I couldn’t have picked a better profession,” said Dwyer, who started her administrative career in Walden, N.Y. in Orange County at 23 years old.

“I think public service is something that is a motivator for me,” Dwyer said. “I need to wake up and do something good with my time and energy and I thought this career really enabled me to live that way.”

Growing up in Queens, Dwyer, who worked seven seasons as a vendor at Yankee Stadium, cited her father for inspiring her to become involved in public service and to help others. He worked in law enforcement and that helped her to have forge a career in local government.

After working in Walden for five years, Dwyer transitioned to Pleasantville in 1992 because she wanted to be closer to the city. Though in 1998, she was hired by Mount Kisco where she served as village manager for six years, Pleasantville residents insisted she return.

“I really thought it was a better fit, too. So, I came back in 2003,” Dwyer said. “I knew that this would be the final path and I’ve been here since then.”

As village administrator, Dwyer, 55, coordinated all day-to-day municipal operations in the village, including preparing and presenting annual operating budgets to the Village Board. She also advised the board on the organization, employment, hiring and discipline of employees and developed and established rules, regulations and procedures for the efficient operation of the village.

As Dwyer reminisced about her time in Pleasantville, she said she wants her legacy to reflect that every single day spent at Village Hall mattered. Furthermore, she wants to be remembered for helping to create an ethical workplace and providing reliable, fair and equitable service to the community that respected its culture and maintained its valued assets.

“It’s a very dynamic workplace. It’s local government that requires all kinds of flexibility and vision and effort that changes every day,” Dwyer said. “Every day it’s something, and for me, that’s what makes a job so magnificent; it’s just not simple. It’s very complex and it’s very involved and it engages so many people, and that’s why I’ve liked doing what I’ve done for such a long time.”

“In every community I think I’ve left something good behind,” Dwyer added.

Those who have worked with her are keenly aware of the outstanding job Dwyer has done on behalf of the village. Mayor Peter Scherer said she has not only distinguished herself in the position but has combined that ability with kindness.

“Patti has brought lots of good things to this community – insight, knowledge, professionalism. She’s delivered all of that with a caring, humane spirit that has served this Village well in good times and challenging ones.”

She is being followed in the post by former Croton-on-Hudson village manager Fredrick (Eric) Morrissey. During the past month, Dwyer has been working with Morrissey on the office transition.

While retirement will get Dwyer out from behind her desk and into the sunlight, she’s ready to get to work on her next venture. She plans to launch her own consulting practice, Sourced Municipal Solutions. It will provide services such as interim management, relationship management and focus studies to local governments. She will also serve as executive director for the New York State City Managers Association.

“Everything was right for me, right place, right time, right vocation, for sure,” Dwyer said. “I just couldn’t have been luckier and happier with the choices, and if someone has to commit 30 years of their life to something, I hope people can walk away with the same type of satisfaction I’m walking away with, I really do.

“It was just a wonderful opportunity and experience. My days here mattered to me. But I’m not done, this is one of several retirements I hopefully have to look forward to.”