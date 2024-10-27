Longtime Assemblywoman Paulin Faces Challenger for Second Time

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) has represented the 88th Assembly District since 2001. She is being challenged by Republican Thomas Fix Jr., in a rematch of the race from two years ago. Paulin won by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

Fix, who lives with his wife and two children in Eastchester, earned a business degree from Iona College. He recently retired from running a True Value hardware store in his home community.

Paulin, a New Rochelle resident, chairs the Assembly’s Health Committee and serves on committees on women’s issues and education.

The district also includes much of the City of White Plains.

A crucial issue the last few years is creating more affordable housing in Westchester and throughout the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed the heavily criticized Housing Compact, that would have increased density to as much as 50 units an acre near MTA train stations. Paulin has been vocal against abandoning home rule that would override local zoning, saying that the governor’s transit-oriented development plan “is a good idea to advance, but it still needs a lot of work.”

“There’s got to be incentives because one size does not fit all,” Paulin said. “Each community is different. But that doesn’t mean we can’t push and help create laws that municipalities will want to follow. I fear if we just pass legislation there will be a backlash and we won’t see new housing being built.”

Fix said each municipality should decide on new housing development, not the state.

“I believe zoning should be locally run and it shouldn’t be top down from the state,” Fix said. “It’s up to the local municipalities and the people living there to handle this issue. Each community has different needs and different resources.”

The highly controversial Proposition 1 would add antidiscrimination provisions to the state constitution, protecting against unequal treatment based on age, those with disabilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care and autonomy. Currently, the constitution protects against unequal treatment based on race, color, creed or religion.

Fix said he is against the proposition because of the amendment’s vague wording and that it opens the door for transgender female athletes to participate in women and girls’ sports.

“The language is so open-ended. which leaves it open to interpretation,” he said. It would give biological males the right to play in girls’ sports. High school girls shouldn’t have to worry if a male who identifies as a woman is in their locker room. That’s unacceptable.”

Although New York state does not allow minors to obtain medical care without their parent’s consent, Fix said Prop 1 opens the door to allowing young people to change their sexual orientation without parental approval.

“We don’t know enough about young people making permanent, life-altering medical decisions that is forever life-changing. That should be carefully navigated with parental input, consent and guidance.”

Paulin countered that those speaking out against Prop 1 wrongly use transgender rights as a vehicle to sway people to vote against the amendment.

“Prop 1 doesn’t have anything to do with girls’ sports teams,” Paulin said. “We need this bill to protect New Yorkers against a potential anti-choice government, which could defund Planned Parenthood and restrict a woman’s right to choose. We’re not protecting women in New York to the fullest extent unless we have a constitution provision of protection.”

More specifically, Paulin said the protection offered by Prop 1 has more to do with pregnancy outcomes.

“There are four pregnancy outcomes that need more protection and those are stillbirths, live births, abortion and miscarriage,” she said.

Paulin, who is chair of the Assembly’s Health Committee, has also been focused on maternal health and mortality among women.

“There is a very high C-Section rate in New York with hemorrhaging and birth problems,” she explained. “I’m very committed to making sure women who are giving birth have the best outcomes for them and their children.”

Concern over public safety has remained high, with many state residents believing New York’s bail laws incentivize certain crimes. Since bail reform, judges can release defendants who are charged with misdemeanors and low-level felonies without posting bail.

Fix said that bail reform has been a bad policy and should be repealed.

“Based on the type of crime committed, a judge should be allowed to independently make decisions,” Fix said. “There can be no cashless bail anymore. It’s an open-ended ticket for people to commit more crimes. There has to be a provision to get [criminals] off the street.”

In Eastchester shoplifting has been rampant, he said.

“The cops have given up on trying to enforce the law because there are no repercussions for stealing merchandise,” Fix said. “Storeowners are frustrated. There are no consequences for shoplifters so storeowners don’t even bother calling the police.”

Paulin said she believes the bail laws need strengthening to better protect the public.

“That’s why I introduced legislation in this session to expand the categories of crime that are subject to cash bail,” Paulin said. “It’s why I voted in favor of language in the state budget that gives judges increased ability to set bail that ensures a defendant will show up in court.”

Since 2020 Paulin has actively supported giving judges more discretion.

“I have been on the record in favor of giving judges increased ability to consider a defendant’s likelihood of being a danger to public safety when it comes to setting bail,” she said.