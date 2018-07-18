Long-Established Nonprofit Changes Name

In order to more accurately reflect what the long standing nonprofit organization actually does and to avoid confusion with other area organizations, the Putnam Community Foundation has officially changed its name to the Brewster Senior Housing Foundation.

“After considerable discussion and research, the Board of Directors of the former Putnam Community Foundation voted unanimously late last year to change the organization’s name to the Brewster Senior Housing Foundation,” said Joseph DiVestea, Chairman of the Board for Brewster Senior Housing Foundation (BSHF). “We think this name more accurately represents who we are and our mission of providing affordable housing for the senior community in Brewster and Putnam County.”

The nonprofit, which formed nearly 20 years ago in 1999, operates two affordable senior housing residences in the Village of Brewster. These include Mayor Mitchell Court, which features 24 apartments, and 50 Main Street, which has 25 apartments.

BSHF unveiled several new marketing and outreach platforms featuring its new name this week. These include a new website at brewsterseniorhousingfoundation.org, which offers a more efficient and user-friendly design along with more in depth information about the nonprofit affordable housing organization. Other materials include a new logo, designed by Mike Cicale from Graphic Guidance Design Group in Putnam Valley, and a brochure that will be distributed locally to help promote BSHF as a viable housing option for area seniors. Graphic and website design was handled by Emily Vanston of Choice Words LLC of New Paltz, NY.