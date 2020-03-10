Lockout Lifted at Hendrick Hudson High School

A lockout at Hendrick Hudson High School was lifted Tuesday morning following an investigation that stemmed from a threatening message that had been left on the school voice mail system Monday evening.

According to Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter, high school building staff reported hearing the message after reporting to work early Tuesday.

The district immediately activated safety protocols, which included placing the high school in a Lockout and Hold in Place, which means that no one was permitted to enter the building and those already inside were instructed to remain in their classrooms.

Westchester County Police, New York State Police and the Hendrick Hudson High School Safety Team conducted a thorough safety check of all classrooms and building spaces. Once it was determined that there was no credible threat, the Hold in Place and Lockout were lifted at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Westchester County Police continue to investigate the origin of the message, which, according to one parent, contained a shooting threat.