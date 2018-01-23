Local Resident Tapped to be Mahopac School Chief

During the meeting, DiCarlo said he would be “listening, listening and doing more listening” to students and staff as he goes to the different schools in the district.

Outside of his education career, DiCarlo has been active in the community and politically. He was a Carmel town councilman for six years and a Putnam County legislator for three years. He considered running for legislator two years ago and councilman again last year, but ultimately veered against runs both times. Now, he’s one of the six school chiefs in the county.

Creedon will be in charge for the next month and then will take a role as a consultant until June 30. He will still be paid his current salary in his reduced role with the district.

During the meeting, Creedon said he was ready to offer DiCarlo any necessary support to ensure the transition in leadership “is not only seamless, but you are fully prepared for the first day.”

“Because our children and our students deserve nothing less,” he said.

Board president Leslie Mancuso, during the meeting, thanked Creedon and called him a “true gentleman and true professional” throughout his tenure. She said Creedon would be available the rest of the school year to field any questions DiCarlo might have after he assumes the school chief job.