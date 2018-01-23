Local Resident Tapped to be Mahopac School Chief

Calling it a dream come true, longtime Mahopac resident Anthony DiCarlo was named Mahopac superintendent of schools last week as the district begins to prepare for a mid-year leadership change.
DiCarlo, who is currently the principal of a New Rochelle elementary school, was approved unanimously by the Mahopac Board of Education with one member absent during last Thursday’s brief meeting. He will begin his new position next month on Feb. 26, replacing current school chief Dr. Dennis Creedon, who announced over the summer he would not remain once his contract expired at the end of the school year.
“I’m so honored and humbled to be part of this community,” DiCarlo said in an interview. “As you know I’ve given service to this community for many, many years and this is my ultimate dream. Working
with a great community of educators, parents and creating that strategic road map; what are things that are going well, what are things we can be working on.”
DiCarlo’s contract is for five years and he’ll be paid $235,000 annually.
DiCarlo, who originally received a master’s degree in international business before he got his master’s in education, started his administrative career in New Jersey, and bounced around to different school systems in Westchester as a principal or assistant principal. He was also director of special education, personnel and athletics in Tuckahoe for five years. In every job, DiCarlo said he achieved tenure and developed great relationships.
“I was building my resume to be able to come to this point in my career,” DiCarlo said.
During the meeting, DiCarlo said he would be “listening, listening and doing more listening” to students and staff as he goes to the different schools in the district.
Outside of his education career, DiCarlo has been active in the community and politically. He was a Carmel town councilman for six years and a Putnam County legislator for three years. He considered running for legislator two years ago and councilman again last year, but ultimately veered against runs both times. Now, he’s one of the six school chiefs in the county.
Creedon will be in charge for the next month and then will take a role as a consultant until June 30. He will still be paid his current salary in his reduced role with the district.
During the meeting, Creedon said he was ready to offer DiCarlo any necessary support to ensure the transition in leadership “is not only seamless, but you are fully prepared for the first day.”
“Because our children and our students deserve nothing less,” he said.
Board president Leslie Mancuso, during the meeting, thanked Creedon and called him a “true gentleman and true professional” throughout his tenure. She said Creedon would be available the rest of the school year to field any questions DiCarlo might have after he assumes the school chief job.
Creedon, who spent nearly three years with Mahopac after coming from the Philadelphia school system, received a warm standing ovation from the audience after Mancuso’s remarks.
Moving forward, Mancuso said the board is very pleased DiCarlo is coming aboard and was proud of the search process conducted. Following the interview process, which came down to two finalists, the selection committee liked what DiCarlo conveyed, Mancuso said.
“He came through with flying colors,” Mancuso said.
During the meeting, Mancuso, DiCarlo and Creedon mentioned how important it was that DiCarlo was from Mahopac. Mancuso said his district residency helps him better understand the community and she noted he had four children that went through the school system.
“He understands it’s a big community, there’s a lot of factions in the community and when you live it, breathe it, you know the people and it just makes it a lot easier,” Mancuso said. “He understands our greatness and our weaknesses to help us bring us to the next level.”