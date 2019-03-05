Local Republicans Fight Back Against State Abortion Laws

Conservative backlash was swift following a set of abortion laws passed by the New York State Legislature earlier this year. Now, Republicans in Putnam County are beginning a battle to see the law overturned.

The Carmel town board waded into the controversial topic at its meeting last week, drawing up a resolution that would rescind the law and “protect the life of the unborn while also caring for the health and well-being of the mother.” The state legislation, the Reproductive Health Act (RHA), states an abortion is legal within the first 24 weeks of the start of a pregnancy or anytime after that if a woman’s life or health is at risk or if the fetus isn’t viable. Abortions could also now be done by other healthcare professionals, not just physicians.