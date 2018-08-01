Local Ordinance to Ban Plastic Bags Debated in Croton

The Croton Climate Initiative and area residents urged Croton-on-Hudson officials to pass a local ordinance that would eliminate single-use plastic bags in all stores and encourage patrons to bring reusable shopping bags.

Throughout the nearly 90-minute public hearing on July 23, speakers in the standing-room-only crowd expressed their support for the initiative and encouraged the use of reusable bags, explaining how it would better serve the environment and future generations.

“The real issue is to reduce plastic bag pollution” said village resident Karen Moy, who teared up during her statement. “I believe that we have a responsibility to our young people, our kids and their kids to keep our environment safe, healthy and vibrant so please pass the proposed ordinance.”

The proposed legislation, referred to as the Reusable Bag initiative and recommended by the Croton Climate Initiative, would also call for certain stores, such as groceries and food markets, pharmacies and convenience stores, to charge customers a 10-cent fee for each paper bag used to carry out purchased merchandise. The fee would be kept by the stores.

The ordinance would still allow plastic bags to be used for meat and produce, dry cleaner’s, prescription drugs, and newspapers.

While members of the Croton Climate Initiative said they’ve received support from more than 1,000 residents and several businesses, Tom Urtz, Vice President of Operations at ShopRite, suggested the village-centric law would entice customers to shop elsewhere if they have a choice to avoid restrictions and fees.

“My concern is we are the only major supermarket that would be affected by this and competition in retail is always at our heels,” said Urtz, naming other grocers nearby. “So, the concern we have is how customers may make shopping decisions to shop outside of Croton and speaking to some stores in the industry, they saw that dynamic happen where people walked away from orders.”

Urtz said ShopRite takes immense pride in their community outreach and commitment to shoppers, citing the stores recent $15 million renovation project. While he suggested the law would create an “unequal playing field,” he requested the board work in collaboration with store owners toward a solution to reducing plastic and paper bags.

“Given the stakes we have in the community, the investment we’ve made in the community, while we are here collaboratively to seek some solution to the reduction to plastic and paper bags, respectfully, I ask you to consider a fee-based approach, as well,” Urtz said.

Steve Wolk, chairman of New Castle’s Sustainability Advisory Board, said DeCicco & Sons in Millwood moved in and embraced what shoppers wanted after New Castle’s ban went into effect last year. He said the busy parking lot is the only challenge for customers.

Ryan Lamberg, member of volunteer organization PleasantvilleRecycles, said his organization spent five years crafting their reusable bag ordinance, only to receive opposition from Key Food Marketplace, the only grocer within the village. While Pleasantville officials adopted the law two weeks ago, he stressed the need for neighboring communities to do more to protect the environment.

While residents said they would continue to support ShopRite if a ban went into effect, others urged the board to join nearby communities in enacting a law that would represent the needs of residents and the environment.

“The environment is literally choking on plastic,” resident Justin Casson said. “I believe it’s up to each community to step up and do what it can and not wait. We all have to do our part.”