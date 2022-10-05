Local Leaders Oppose Proposed NYSEG Rate Hike

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Elected officials in northern Westchester and Putnam spoke out last week in opposition to a proposed 31% rate hike for NYSEG electric customers.

The state Public Service Commission (PSC) held a virtual hearing on the proposal Sept. 28 that, if approved, would result in a $10 to $18 monthly increase for residents. The rate increases would take effect on May 1, 2023.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater and Somers Supervisor Rob Scorano both told the PSC to reject the proposal.

“Families, seniors and businesses are all trying to figure out how they will keep their lights and heat on this winter,” Slater said. “A 31% rate increase would be catastrophic and force many, especially our seniors on a fixed income, to choose between purchasing lifesaving medication and keeping their lights on. That is a wholly unacceptable proposition which is why the Public Service Commission must reject this proposed rate hike.”

On September 13, the Yorktown Town Board unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming its opposition to the proposed rate hike, pointing to the increase in production costs which have been passed on to consumers causing utility bills to already skyrocket.

Scorano said the Somers Town Board would be formally opposing the plan soon, saying, “NYSEG is the sole electricity provider for the Town of Somers and we urge the Public Service Commission to reject the proposed rate increases.”

Officials in Putnam Valley, Carmel, Patterson and Southeast are also urging PSC to give NYSEG a thumbs down. The Carmel Town Board submitted a letter to the PSC on September 9.

“Our taxpayers are facing increased hardship and a rate increase of this magnitude will severely impact their ability to maintain their standard of living,” Carmel Supervisor Michael Cazzari said.

“It is unfortunate that NYSEG decides to hike its rates at this time with the state of our economy and the stress it is putting on our residents,” Patterson Supervisor Richard Williams stated. “A rate increase of 31% will not help ease the crushing burden many of our homeowners and neighbors are grappling with.”

NYSEG serves 907,336 electricity customers and 270,204 natural gas customers in New York State.