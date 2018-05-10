Local High School Students Win Congressional Art Awards

Brianna Martinez, a Harrison resident and a junior at Harrison High School, pictured with Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-Harrison), secured second place in the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 17th Congressional District for her photograph entitled “Fenced In.” Vincent Albana, a junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, took first place for his photograph, “Rough Road.” Jenna Assumma, a Dobbs Ferry resident and senior at Dobbs Ferry High School, came in third for her “Crash Landing” collage. “Our region is fortunate to be home to so many excellent young artists,” said Lowey. “I’m proud of all of the participants in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. Their artistic talents are excellent contributions to the Lower Hudson Valley’s cultural identity.”

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Each spring, students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in June in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.