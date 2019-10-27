Local Firm Honored for Architectural Excellence

The Mount Kisco-based Grandberg & Associates Architects was honored with a Design Award from the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

The firm, which has practiced in Mount Kisco for the past three decades, was honored at Le Chateau in South Salem on Oct. 17 by the institute’s Westchester-MidHudson chapter.

Firm President/Owner Ira Grandberg AIA noted how the award was for the Towne Bus Building, located on North Bedford Road in Mount Kisco. Towne Bus contracts with Bedford schools to provide busing for the entire district.

“Our firm was honored to receive a Design Award for the Towne Bus Building,” Grandberg remarked.

It wasn’t the first time Grandberg & Associates Architects has been recognized for excellence. The firm, which is nationally recognized for its design of custom estates and residences, won an AIA Honor Award for its work on Winston Restaurant in 2014. Currently, Grandberg & Associates is completing the new Charles Schwab office building in downtown Mount Kisco.