Local Events to Observe Black History Month

This African American Life

Hugh B. Price presents a lecture titled “This African American Life.” Price traces his descent from soldiers at Valley Forge, enslaved people, songwriters and inventors and his own dramatic story, from boyhood in segregated Washington, D.C. to positions as an editorial writer for The New York Times, head of production at WNET/Thirteen, vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation and president and CEO of the National Urban League. Followed by a book signing. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at John Jay Homestead State Historic Site, 400 Jay St. (Route 22), Katonah. Registration and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Lecture at 7 p.m. $25. Members: $20. Info: 914-232-8119, email friends@johnjayhomestead.org; or visit www.johnjayhomestead.org.

Westchester Black Political Convention 2018

The Westchester Black Political Convention recognizes that our county has become both a more diverse yet unequal county. To be recognized as one of the wealthiest counties in the nation, policymakers face the urgent challenge of confronting growing wealth gaps by race and ethnicity. The goal of Westchester Black Political Convention is to create a more equitable and secure future for communities of color through public policy. We believe, we must shift away from public policies that fuel and exacerbate racial disparities in wealth, housing, education, economic development and criminal justice and mobilize our community to endorse and employ public policies that empower communities of color.

The Westchester Black Political Convention is born out of the idea of the historic first National Black Political Assembly (NBPA), formerly known as the Gary Convention that was held on March 10, 1972, in Gary, Indiana. The NBPA gathered around 10,000 African-Americans to discuss and advocate for black communities that undergo significant economic and social crisis. Part of their goal was to raise the number of black politicians elected to office, increase representation, and create an agenda for fundamental change.

Confirmed panelists, who will speak on four policy issues – economic development, education, public policy and community engagement – include: Dr. Abdul Hafeez Muhammad, Eastern Representative of the Nation of Islam; Lena Anderson, President, White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP; Dr. Robert Baskervill, President, RISEUP; Dr. David Holder, Founder, Senior Pastor, New York Covenant Church; Andre Wallace, Councilman, Mount Vernon; Jared Rice, Councilman, New Rochelle; Jumaane Williams, Councilman, New York City.

The first annual Westchester Black Political Convention will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1-5 p.m. at 77 Tarrytown Rd. White Plains. Suggested donation, $25.

Black History Matters

Black History Matters is a White Plains History Roundtable. Panelists will talk about significant black leaders and stories from Westchester’s past and will include contemporary leaders and members of families with multi-generational roots in White Plains. Items from the White Plains Collection including local newspapers, photographs and genealogical resources will be available to attendees. The floor will be open for discussion and storytelling. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m. White Plains Public Library, 100 Martine Ave., White Plains.