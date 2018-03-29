Local Entrepreneurs to Launch Parenting Website Pretzl

This April, Amanda Cole, Hartsdale resident and founder of breastfeeding resource and store Yummy Mummy, will launch Pretzl, a new parenting website.

Dreamed up by Cole and her co-founder, Olivia Leon, Pretzl is a portal enabling moms and dads to search, discover and book activities, all on the same site.

Serving the parents of the approximately 219,000 kids in Westchester, the online marketplace will list more than 5,000 Westchester-area activities, classes, camps, events and parties at launch. Pretzl will allow parents to identify and immediately book activities for their children. Listings are searchable by activity, town/location, date, time and age range. Search results will contain all necessary information with the ability to sort and purchase, without additional fees or redirection to another website.

Post purchase, parents will be able to manage schedules via their phone, PC or tablet.

This is not Cole’s first foray into the startup world. She is also the CEO and founder of Yummy Mummy, a Durable Medical Equipment provider specializing in breast pumps and supplies. She recognized the need for a product like Pretzl from her own experience planning her son’s sixth birthday. The busy working mom was frustrated with the lack of a consolidated resource for party and class venues/options and spent countless hours soliciting recommendations from fellow parents and searching the Internet.

The MBA-trained mom joined forces with Yummy Mummy Marketing Director and fellow NYU Stern School of Business colleague, Olivia Leon, to create Pretzl where parents could find the right class for their child or plan a birthday party with everything from invites to party favors.

“Our mission is for Pretzl to revolutionize the way parents discover and book activities for their children,” said Cole. “We’re accomplishing two things: simplifying the often time-consuming and stressful process of class scheduling and party planning, and exposing children to experiences they never knew existed but will surely love.”

There is no membership fee to use the site.

Future plans for the site include geographic expansion, a loyalty points program and a mobile app. How Pretzl got its name? According to some historians, the earliest pretzels were dubbed “pretiolas,” meaning “little rewards.” Cole and Leon want to, “give kids the reward of amazing experiences and give their parents the reward of easily finding and booking those experiences.”

For more information on Pretzl, visit www.pretzl.com and follow on Facebook for the latest news and updates.