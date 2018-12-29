Local Entities Join Forces to Establish New Mount Kisco Baseball Organization

Mount Kisco Little League and the Mount Kisco Department of Recreation have announced that beginning in 2019 Mount Kisco Little League and Mount Kisco Minor League baseball will join forces to establish Mount Kisco Baseball, forming a new community baseball program for boys and girls ages four through 12.

“Having one unified baseball program will help achieve continuity and development of this historic and noteworthy program in our community,” read a joint statement from Recreation Superintendent Joanne Aquilino and Mount Kisco Little League President Bob Byrns.

“The program will help provide an outlet of healthful activity for our children, under the guidance of trained volunteer coaches, in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation,” they also remarked. “The baseball program will promote the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play.”

Mount Kisco Little League will manage the baseball program with the cooperation of the Mount Kisco Department of Recreation.

A registration event is scheduled for Sat., Jan. 5 at Mount Kisco’s EXIT 4 Food Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit www.mkll.org.