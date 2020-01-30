Local Chemical Engineer Announces Bid to Replace Lowey

The race to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey for the 17th Congressional District seat just got even busier.

A local chemical engineer, Yehudis Gottesfeld, announced her candidacy on Wednesday, with the Republican candidate touting her “common sense leadership.” Josh Eisen of White Plains has also also announced his candidacy on the Republican side while about a dozen Democrats have thrown their hats into the ring.

Raised in Rockland County, Gottesfeld has worked as a chemical engineer for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and has also conducted chemical engineering and environmental engineering research in different roles at Columbia University and The City College of New York, her website states.

Among the issues Gottesfeld highlights on her campaign website is ensuring families enjoy the benefits of a growing economy.

“Tax policies should encourage, not punish work, investments, and savings,” the website states. “Yehudis will work to make common sense changes to tax policy that will remove barriers for economic growth while making taxes fairer for all Americans.”

Education, healthcare and safety are also showcased on the website as Gottesfeld’s signature issues.

“It’s time for a new vision and new voice for our community and our country,” Gottesfeld said in a Wednesday Tweet announcing her campaign. “If you are tired of the gridlock and petty politics of Washington and ready for a change, join me.”

Declared Democratic candidates are Assemblyman David Buchwald; state Sen. David Carlucci; Sleepy Hollow resident Allison Fine; Evelyn Farkas, a former assistant deputy assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration; Mondaire Jones, who worked in the Department of Justice under Obama; veteran Asha Castleberry-Hernandez; former prosecutor Adam Schliefer; County Legislator Catherine Parker; and Rockland County resident David Katz. There are other likely candidates who haven’t yet formally entered the race.

The primary for congressional candidates in New York is June 23.

This story is developing, return for a more detailed version of this report.