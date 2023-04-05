We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

This is a sample of our Examiner+ bonus content newsletter.

Hi all,

Earlier this week, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced the approval of 99 new licenses for potential dispensaries, including five in the Mid-Hudson region.

Known as CAURD — a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License — the state agency trumpeted the news on Twitter two days ago.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to ensure our state can access the many products and opportunities #NYCannabis has to offer and we’re proud to continue our mission of true equity in Cannabis,” the Apr. 3 tweet said.

As LoHud reported, a Yonkers native who pleaded guilty to a marijuana misdemeanor will be one of the owners of what is slated to be Westchester County’s first recreational use dispensary — or at least the first legal operation.

It’s interesting timing for me, because I’m scheduled to have lunch in about an hour in Katonah with Bedford cannabis doctor Lynn Parodneck,

A little over a week ago, I published a Stone’s Throw column about a lawsuit Parodneck joined, challenging the state’s handling of dispensary licenses.

OK, a couple other quick hits before I get going.

Sad news out of Cortlandt, with former Supervisor John “Jack” Gaffney, 86, dying on Mar. 27 at his home in Tampa.

News editor Rick Pezzullo covered Gaffney for years and years back in his days running the North County News.

Here’s Rick’s obit report.

Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur, for his part, prepared a nice little feature on a very different type of performance to support Katonah Classic Stage.

Local politicos will be on stage Saturday night for a reading of Neil Simon’s “The Prisoner of Second Avenue.”

Here’s Martin’s piece.

Have a good one,

Adam Stone, Publisher