Lincolndale Wine & Liquor, Somers

Mahopac resident Mariam Chacko said she listens to the public.

She originally was thinking of opening another type of store in the Lincolndale section of Somers, but later changed her mind after speaking with local residents. Chacko said last week. She was told by the locals that there were no liquor stores in the Lincolndale section of Somers so she decided to open Lincolndale Wine & Liquor in January.

Chacko already owned a Shell gas station/convenience store in Mahopac for 18 years, which she still owns, before beginning her new venture.

The store offerings are broken down into “70 percent wines and 30 percent liquor” in varieties that are both domestic and imported, Chacko noted.

A wide variety of liquors are available at Lincoln Wine & Liquor, including vodkas, whiskies, tequilas, rums and gins, Chacko said. Some of the most popular liquors sold at the new store include Macallan Scotch, Irish whisky, John Barr whisky, Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskey and Glenfiddich single malt whisky. “I have a lot of tequilas,” she added.

“I have a lot of New York wines and California wines,” Chacko said.

If the store does not carry wine or liquor customers are seeking, she will try to order it, Chacko said.

Most of her customers live in Mahopac and Somers, Chacko said. A discount of 10 percent is offered to residents of the Heritage Hills housing complex in Somers.

Chacko said she is not seeking to top other wine and liquor stores. “I’m not trying to compete with anyone else,” she said.

Chacko said she has a basic goal for Lincolndale Wine & Liquor. “I just want it to be successful,” she said. “I like to talk to people. It’s not just about money.”

Lincolndale Wine & Liquor is located in the Lincolndale section of Somers at 155 Route 202.

For more information, call (914) 248-6000 or visit https://lincolndale-wine-and-liquor.business.site/. The store is also on Facebook. The store is open Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.