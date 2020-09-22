Lillian Henning

Lillian Cost Henning, a Peekskill resident. died this week at 89 years old.

Henning was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Carbondale, Pa. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Mike DiBart; her parents, Josephine and Samuel Cost; her siblings, Theresa Mancuso, Viola Goffredo, Sam Cost Jr. and Bertine Bradley; and her former spouse, Melvin Henning.

She is survived by her son, Robert Henning, and her three grandchildren, Jack, Caroline and Courtney Henning, and their mother, Catherine Henning, all of Austin, Texas.

Henning was proud of her close-knit family and loved her nieces, nephews and their spouses: Barbara (Gerard) Caucci, Debra (Dr. Thomas) Oven, Saundra (Joseph) Brady, Suzanne (Dr. Walter) Sassack, Sam (Carol) Cost and David Bradley and their children and grandchildren.

She moved to Peekskill in the 1950s and became a longtime member of Assumption Church, and was especially close with Fr. Vernon. She served as the assistant vice president of the Westchester-Putnam Division of the Bank of New York in Peekskill until she retired. For more than 25 years, she greatly enjoyed being an active member of the Peekskill Rotary Club. She loved to serve the Peekskill community, travel, cook family recipes and enjoyed spending the winter in Florida with her companion, Mike.

Throughout her time she was blessed with wonderful neighbors and good friends. The family would like to especially thank Jesse Boyd for the friendship and support he provided through the years.

A special thank you to the Drum Hill Senior Living Community for their kindness and care for Lillian. and to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital ICU nurse Maria, who made extraordinary efforts during the pandemic to provide comfort during Lillian’s final days.

Henning was an advocate for and personally contributed to the American Heart Association. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Heart Association in her name.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 1969 Crompond Rd. in Cortlandt, led by Fr. Vernon Wickrematunge this Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nardone Funeral Home, 414 Washington St. in Peekskill.